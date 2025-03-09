Pune BMW driver, who went viral for public urination, apologises and surrenders

Gaurav Ahuja, the BMW driver whose video of urinating in public went viral, apologised for the act on Saturday. He also requested the enraged public to not bother his family. In a video posted on social media, Gaurav Ahuja accepted that what he did was wrong.(X/Vijay Kumbhar)

In a video posted on social media, Ahuja accepted that what he did was wrong. He also promised that he would surrender before the police in Maharashtra's Pune, the city where the incident took place.

“I am Gaurav Ahuja, what I did in public was very wrong. I apologise to the public, the police department, and Shinde Saheb. Give me a chance, I'm sorry. Don't bother any of my family members. I will surrender at the Yerwada police station in the next eight hours," he said in the video with folded hands.

The ‘Shinde Saheb’ mentioned in the video might refer to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Ahuja later surrendered before Pune police and was taken into custody. Another man, identified as Bhagyesh Oswal, was also apprehended after he was seen in the car with a beer bottle in the original viral video.

While Oswal was arrested around 11 pm on Saturday, Ahuja surrendered at a police station in Karad. Both were taken for a medical checkup on Sunday morning.

A case has been registered against both with charges of public nuisance, rash and negligent driving, causing danger on public roads and other offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The viral video of the Pune BMW driver urinating in public

Gaurav Ahuja was traveling in his luxury BMW car on a road in Pune. He stopped the car on the road, got out of the car, and started relieving himself.

The incident took place on Saturday morning in Shastrinagar area of Pune's Yerawada, PTI reported. An eyewitness captured the video of his act and posted it on social media.

The suspicion was that the accused was drunk at the time of the incident. Gaurav Ahuja will be produced in the court on Sunday.