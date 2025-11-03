Pune: Forest depart orders shooting of leopard after teen’s death in Shirur

Pune: The Maharashtra forest department (MFD) has issued an emergency shoot order to eliminate a leopard that killed a 13-year-old boy in Shirur area of Pune district on Sunday. The order — issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Wildlife, Sunday midnight — marks the first such instance in the Junnar forest division, a region long known for frequent human-leopard conflicts but where authorities have until now relied only on trapping and relocation. Representational image. (Unsplash)

The decision came after protests erupted in Pimparkhed (Ambevadi) village following the death of Rohan Vilas Bombe, who was attacked by the leopard around 3:45 pm while returning home. This was the second fatal attack in the same village in 20 days, and the fifth human death due to leopard attacks in Junnar division since April this year.

Enraged over the repeated incidents, villagers set ablaze a forest department patrol vehicle and vandalised the Quick Response Team (QRT) base camp near the village. Forest officials said the mob prevented staff from entering the area for several hours. Police were later deployed to bring the situation under control.

Confirming the development, Smita Rajhans, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Junnar), said, “Considering the gravity of the situation and repeated attacks, the PCCF has issued a shoot order for the elimination of the leopard. A team of expert shooters has been called in and is expected to reach the site early Monday morning to begin the operation.”

Rajhans added that 25 cages, 10 trap cameras, and drones have been deployed to track the animal’s movements, while teams are conducting awareness drives to caution villagers and reduce panic. “We have urged residents not to move out alone, especially after dusk and before dawn, when leopards are most active,” she said.

Senior officials said that the emergency measure was taken after several unsuccessful attempts to capture the animal believed to be behind multiple attacks. “This is a rare decision and has been taken only after continuous incidents, local unrest, and public safety concerns,” an officer from the Pune Forest Circle said.

Wildlife experts, however, expressed concern over the decision, arguing that elimination should be the last resort. “Instead of random elimination, the department should identify the specific leopard responsible and ensure that long-term measures like proper waste management, livestock protection, and habitat restoration are implemented,” said a senior wildlife researcher who has worked in the Junnar region.

The Junnar Forest Division — home to one of Maharashtra’s largest leopard populations — has recorded more than 150 leopard rescues and relocations in the past five years. Rapid urbanisation, sugarcane cultivation, and shrinking forest cover have increasingly brought leopards into contact with human settlements, leading to frequent conflicts.

The forest department has also sought help from local NGOs and the Wildlife SOS team to assist with tracking and tranquilisation efforts if the leopard is located. Officials said that the shoot order will remain valid for a limited period, subject to review depending on ground developments.

Police continue to maintain strict vigil in Pimparkhed and surrounding areas as forest teams begin the search operation beginning Monday morning.