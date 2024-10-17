Pune man offers new scooter to thief who stole his late mother's last memento: ‘Plz help me…’

A man from Pune made an emotional appeal on social media after his scooter, the last memento of his late mother was stolen and he even offered to buy the thief a new two-wheeler if they returned it. The post shared by Abhay Chaugule on Instagram (@abhayanjuu/ Instagram )

Abhay Chaugule shared on Instagram that his black Activa was taken on Dussehra from the Kothrud area near a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Despite searching the vicinity thoroughly and filing a police complaint, the scooter remains unrecovered. Chaugule expressed that the scooter, purchased by his mother before her passing held immense sentimental value for him.

His mother died three months ago after a prolonged battle with cancer, and Chaugule lost his father two years ago to Covid-19, NDTV reported.

Chaugule shared his story in Marathi on social media, saying that his black Activa, MH14BZ6036 was stolen on Dussehra and served as his mother's last memory.

He asked for help in finding the scooter and included his phone number and Instagram ID. Chaugule captioned the post, “Plz help me find My BLACK ACTIVA MH14BZ6036. It was stollen from Kothrud on Dassara Night. Plz, contact me on 9766617464. or DM on this id @abhayanjuu.” He even used the hashtags, ‘activa' and ‘blackactivamissing.”

The post resonated with many who expressed their support on social media, extending their wishes to him and expressing optimism that the police would recover the stolen two-wheeler.

Chaugule directly addressed the thief in the second part of his post, appealing for the return of his scooter. He highlighted that his mother purchased the Activa after much hard work and emphasised that it holds great sentimental value as her last memory.

Abhay Chaugule urged the thief to return the scooter, offering to buy them a new two-wheeler as an incentive for returning his mother's vehicle.