Pune police arrest man for cheating Army job aspirants of 4.8 lakh

The Pune police, in a joint operation with Military Intelligence, have arrested a man for allegedly cheating two persons of ₹4.8 lakh by promising them jobs in the Army even though they did not meet the age criterion. The accused, Mohit Dhami, a resident of Uttarakhand who was arrested on Wednesday, had allegedly claimed he was an employee at the Army Command Hospital in Pune, police said. A guy has been detained by the Pune police and Military Intelligence for allegedly defrauding two people out of ₹ 4.8 lakh by offering them Army jobs despite the fact that they did not satisfy the age requirement.(Hindustan Times/representative)

A 23-year-old man from Dhule in Maharashtra had lodged a complaint, stating Dhami assured him and another person that he could help them secure jobs in the Army even though they were not eligible to apply as they passed the recruitment age, according to the police.

In March 2024, Dhami met the two men when they came to Pune to appear for the staff selection exam. "Dhami introduced himself as an employee at the Army Command Hospital and assured them that he could facilitate their recruitment, even though they were ineligible due to age restrictions," the police said. He later contacted them and initially asked for ₹5,000 each. Over time, the duo paid him ₹4.8 lakh, as per the police.

The two men approached the police after realising they were cheated. Dhami was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation was underway, the police said.