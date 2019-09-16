Pune surgeon waited as driver fixed a flat tyre, luxury bus runs them over

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:59 IST

Two people, including a renowned orthopaedic surgeon were killed after a private luxury bus rammed into their stationary car along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday night.

The doctor was identified as Dr Ketan Shripad Khurjekar, a surgeon from Sancheti Multi-speciality Hospital, Pune. The driver, Dnyaneshwar Bhosale, who also died in the accident, is reported to be in his mid-thirties.

Dr Khurjekar was returning from a medical conference in Mumbai along with two resident doctors, when their Hyundai Accent car had a flat tyre near Talegaon. The car belonged to a travel agency hired for the trip.

“The driver pulled over to the side of the road and was changing the tyre. The doctor was standing near him. The bus came and ran into them. The driver left the bus there and ran away. We are looking for him,” said police sub inspector S Gavit of Shirgaon police outpost who is investigating the case.

The two were taken to Talegaon government hospital for autopsy. Two resident doctors who were injured in the accident were taken to Sancheti hospital in Pune for treatment. The two doctors have not sustained grievous injuries, according to the police.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Dr Jayesh Pawar, 29, one of the two injured resident doctors.

A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station under Pune rural police against the bus driver.

