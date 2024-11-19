Pune: Teenager's SUV stunt on divider kills auto driver; 2 motorcyclists injured

An auto driver was killed after he was hit by an SUV allegedly driven by a 17-year-old student, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, on the Pune-Nashik highway in Maharashtra on Saturday night. The incident occurred on the Pune-Nashik highway late Saturday night (Representational Image)

Two motorcyclists were also injured by the SUV.

“The accused is 17 months and 10 months old. He admitted during questioning that he was drunk at the time of the crash,” The Times of India quoted a police officer as saying.

The boy is from Haryana and is the son of a junior commissioned officer (JCO) in the Indian Army, the report said, adding that he studies at a central government-run residential college in Dighi near Pune.

The vehicle, owned by the minor's 20-year-old friend who was with him, jumped the divider and hit the auto driver, identified as Amod Kamble (27). The SUV's occupants escaped with minor injuries.

Police detained the teen driver and invoked drunk driving and other charges against him.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 125-A (endangering personal safety of others), as well as sections 184 (rash driving) and 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act, have been invoked against the accused.

Murtuza Bohra (32), an eyewitness who had a narrow escape, said the crash was just like an “action sequence from a movie.”

“A black SUV jumped the divider and banged into an auto, a scooter and a motorcycle,” said Bohra, whose cousin Hujefa (28) was riding the motorcycle and was injured.

“The auto driver was stuck in the mangled remains of his two-wheeler. We had a tough time pulling him out. He was motionless,” Bohra added.