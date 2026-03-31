Pune turns into 'winter-like' after hailstorm: IMD issues alert for rain and thunderstorm for coming days
The IMD has forecast light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, for Tuesday, March 31.
A sudden spell of heavy rain and hailstorms disrupted daily life in Pune on Monday, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged. The intense afternoon showers caused traffic snarls in key areas.
Neighbourhoods such as Aundh, Baner, Mhalunge and Balewadi bore the brunt of the sudden weather shift. Strong winds accompanied the rain, further disrupting movement and making commuting difficult during peak hours, according to a report by news agency PTI. Flooded roads in several pockets slowed traffic and affected routine movement.
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For Tuesday, March 31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
Videos circulating on social media platforms purportedly show Pune covered in white, reflecting a “winter-like” scenes.
Hindustan Times couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the clip.
What's behind weather change?
The changing weather is being linked to evolving atmospheric conditions over western India. Moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea, combined with instability in the lower atmosphere, is creating conditions favourable for thunderstorms.
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Such patterns are typically seen during the pre-monsoon phase, when temperature contrasts are higher, according to a report by India Today.
Pune’s 7-day weather forecast
The week ahead in Pune is expected to remain somewhat unpredictable, with a mix of heat, cloud cover and intermittent thunderstorm activity, especially in the mid-week period. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm till April 2.
March 31 (Tuesday): The day is expected to begin on a partly cloudy note, but cloud cover is expected to increase by the afternoon. There is a likelihood of a brief spell of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Wind speeds may range between 20–30 kmph, with gusts touching up to 40 kmph, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.
April 1–2 (Wednesday–Thursday): Conditions are likely to stabilise slightly, with partly cloudy skies dominating. While no major weather warnings have been issued, rising temperatures and humidity may create a build-up for further instability. Thunderstorm activity cannot be entirely ruled out in isolated pockets, especially later on April 2.
April 3–4 (Friday–Saturday): These two days are expected to see a more active weather phase. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely, particularly in the afternoon and evening.
April 5–6 (Sunday–Monday):The intensity of rainfall is expected to ease, with generally cloudy skies prevailing. While widespread rain is not forecast, the atmosphere may remain overcast, keeping temperatures slightly moderated compared to earlier in the week.
Temperatures are forecast to hover between 31 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius during the day, while nights may remain relatively cooler between 17 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More