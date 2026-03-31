Pune turns into 'winter-like' after hailstorm: IMD issues alert for rain and thunderstorm for coming days

For Tuesday, March 31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Neighbourhoods such as Aundh, Baner, Mhalunge and Balewadi bore the brunt of the sudden weather shift. Strong winds accompanied the rain, further disrupting movement and making commuting difficult during peak hours, according to a report by news agency PTI. Flooded roads in several pockets slowed traffic and affected routine movement.

A sudden spell of heavy rain and hailstorms disrupted daily life in Pune on Monday, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged. The intense afternoon showers caused traffic snarls in key areas.

What's behind weather change? The changing weather is being linked to evolving atmospheric conditions over western India. Moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea, combined with instability in the lower atmosphere, is creating conditions favourable for thunderstorms.

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Such patterns are typically seen during the pre-monsoon phase, when temperature contrasts are higher, according to a report by India Today.

Pune’s 7-day weather forecast The week ahead in Pune is expected to remain somewhat unpredictable, with a mix of heat, cloud cover and intermittent thunderstorm activity, especially in the mid-week period. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm till April 2.

March 31 (Tuesday): The day is expected to begin on a partly cloudy note, but cloud cover is expected to increase by the afternoon. There is a likelihood of a brief spell of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Wind speeds may range between 20–30 kmph, with gusts touching up to 40 kmph, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.

April 1–2 (Wednesday–Thursday): Conditions are likely to stabilise slightly, with partly cloudy skies dominating. While no major weather warnings have been issued, rising temperatures and humidity may create a build-up for further instability. Thunderstorm activity cannot be entirely ruled out in isolated pockets, especially later on April 2.

April 3–4 (Friday–Saturday): These two days are expected to see a more active weather phase. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

April 5–6 (Sunday–Monday):The intensity of rainfall is expected to ease, with generally cloudy skies prevailing. While widespread rain is not forecast, the atmosphere may remain overcast, keeping temperatures slightly moderated compared to earlier in the week.

Temperatures are forecast to hover between 31 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius during the day, while nights may remain relatively cooler between 17 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius.