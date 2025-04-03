Menu Explore
Pune water cut today: Residents advised to prepare, check affected areas

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2025 02:20 PM IST

The city municipal corporation said that water supply is likely to resume on Friday, April 4.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) declared a 24-hour water supply cut in the city on Thursday, April 3, due to necessary maintenance work at various pumping stations and water treatment plants.

Maintenance work will take place at multiple pumping stations and water treatment facilities in Pune. (PTI/Representative image)
Maintenance work will take place at multiple pumping stations and water treatment facilities in Pune. (PTI/Representative image)

PMC's water supply department will carry out necessary electrical, pumping, and structural repairs work at a number of sites, including the Parvati Water Treatment Plants (old and new), Bhama Askhed, Holkar Water Centre, Vadgaon Water Centre, Rajiv Gandhi Pumping Station, Warje Water Centre, and several related tank facilities, Pune Times Mirror reported.

Also read: Pune: Minor who led gang of hardened criminals arrested

The impacted regions include Peth, Bibvewadi, Mukundnagar, Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Ganagdham, Deccan, Chintamaninagar, Shivajinagar, Dattanagar, Swargate, Santoshnagar, Katraj, Telco Colony, Sukhsagar Nagar, Shivajinagar, Dattanagar, Dhayari, Bharti University Campus, Viman Nagar, Lohegaon, Vadgoan Sheri, Yerawada, Vishrantwadi, Bavdhan, Bhusari Colony, Sus Road, Mohan Nagar, Warje Malwadi, Kothrud, Hingne, Dhananjay Society, Baner, Chankar Mala, Gokhale nagar, Model Colony, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Koregaon Park, Race Course, Camp, etc.

Effect on pumping stations

Major water pumping stations will also have operational disruptions due to the maintenance work, including:

  • Old Parvati and New Parvati Water Works Wadgaon Water Works
  • Holkar Water Works
  • Water Works in Lakshar
  • Askhed Water Works in Bhama

When will the water supply be restored?

The water supply is likely to resume on Friday, April 4. However, residents may experience low pressure and delays. The PMC has recommended that citizens stockpile enough water ahead of time.

The PMC also encouraged residents to make the required arrangements. In addition to minimising disruption, the city's municipal body guaranteed that the maintenance will eventually enhance the water supply.

Also read: 30-hr long shutdown of water supply in Gurugram city

Residents can visit PMC's official citizen engagement website at www.pmccare.in for further information and a comprehensive list of impacted regions, or scan the QR code that appears in official notices.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
