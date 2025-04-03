30-hr long shutdown of water supply in Gurugram city

Gurugram: Water supply will remain erratic in large parts of the city on Monday and Tuesday as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has planned a 30-hour- long shutdown of supply to connect its newly constructed water treatment plant (WTP) with water pipelines at Chandu Budhera, GMDA officials said. The work of installing the pipelines has begun but it will take the GMDA around 30 hours to completely connect the newly constructed 100mld water treatment plant with the existing supply system. (HT PHOTO)

They said they have already started the work of installing the pipelines but it will take them around 30 hours to completely connect the newly constructed 100mld water treatment plant with the existing supply system.

“It is informed that the work of connection of additional 100mld WTP Phase-IV to the existing 1600mm diameter pipeline at WTP Chandu Budhera by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will start from 11am on 7th April and is likely to be completed by 5pm on 8th April, due to which water supply will be completely stopped for 30 hours,” a statement issued by GMDA said on Wednesday.

GMDA executive engineer, Abhinav Verma, said that the new WTP has been constructed at a cost of ₹70.20 crore and it will augment water supply in the city to 100mld when fully operational. “It will start working in the next fifteen days after the initial testing and for connecting the pipelines we will have to shut supply on April 7 and April 8,” he added.

Due to the planned shutdown, Verma said pipelines going towards Old Gurugram will remain shut for around 30 hours and it will hit supply in areas such as Sector 4, Sector 5, Sector 7, Sector 9, Sector 11 and 12, Sector 81 to 115, Dayanand Colony, Old Gurugram, Laxman Vihar and Choti Mata Boosting Station. The areas where the water supply will remain shut on Monday for about 12 hours include village Chandu and Dhankot, Sector 10, Sector 33, Sector 37D and 38, boosting station Sector 51 (Sector 42-74, village Badshahpur).

The new water treatment plant at Chandu Budhera will increase the treatment capacity of the plant to 370mld instead of the current 260mld, while the authority treats another 300mld at its plant in Basai.

“Our installed capacity will now increase to 670mld and it will significantly help us in improving supply in tail end areas and also meet the demand during peak summer,” he said.