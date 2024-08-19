Pune: Woman assaults two co-passengers, CISF constable at Lohegaon airport

A woman was removed from a flight for allegedly assaulting two co-passengers and a CISF constable during the boarding process at Pune's Lohegaon airport on Saturday. A woman was removed from a flight at Pune airport for assaulting two co-passengers and a CISF constable on Saturday.(REUTERS)

The woman had a violent outburst around 7:45am while boarding a private airline flight from Pune to Delhi, reported The Times of India.

Initially, the woman attacked a brother and sister who were sitting in their allotted seats. As the situation escalated, the crew members intervened and two CISF constables, Priyanka Reddy and Sonika Pal, were dispatched.

The arrival of the CISF constables was meant to defuse the tense situation, however, it increased the woman's aggression, who then started to slap and bite constable Priyanka Reddy in her rage.

Eventually, the constables managed to restrain the woman and escorted her and her husband off of the flight. She was handed over to the airport police and a case has been registered against her.

Senior inspector Ajay Sankeshwari said the woman was let go with a notice to comply with the investigation. He also said the airline staff and CISF personnel had given their statements, and the co-passengers who were assaulted would record their statements later.

The woman was a homemaker and her husband was a software engineer. The two were headed to Delhi to attend a funeral.

A CISF officer told TOI, “She seemed to be in a state of extreme distress due to a personal emergency. After her altercation with the co-passengers, the pilot refused to fly with her, prompting the airline to seek our help as she grew more violent.”

The woman has made no comment on the situation since then.