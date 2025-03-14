Menu Explore
Punjab: 15 patients experience mild reactions after IV fluid use in Sangrur hospital

PTI |
Mar 14, 2025 07:56 PM IST

Fifteen patients admitted to civil hospital in Sangrur reported having "mild reactions" after they were administered intravenous glucose, leading to authorities withdrawing the stock of a particular batch of medicines.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said that the patients' condition was stable.(Pixabay/Representative)
Ruling AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj visited the hospital to enquire about the well-being of the affected patients.

"I reached the civil hospital-Sangrur after I received the news that there was some reaction after the women patients were given IV fluid post-delivery. I enquired about their well-being and I also met a team of doctors," she told reporters.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said that the patients' condition was stable.

"Mild reactions were reported today in Sangrur after the use of Glucose IV Fluid. Immediate action has been taken. All stocks have been withdrawn from Punjab," Singh said in a post on X.

Samples have been sent for urgent testing, and strict action will be taken in case any negligence is found, the minister said.

"There is no need to panic. Our medical experts are closely monitoring the situation. All patients who experienced this reaction are fine. Your health is our top priority," he said in the post.

