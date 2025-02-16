Punjab AAP leader Anokh Mittal's wife hacked to death by robbers

In a horrifying and tragic incident, Lipsi Mittal, the wife of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and prominent businessman Anokh Mittal, was brutally murdered by armed robbers late on Saturday night. The couple was returning home from a dinner in Dehlo when the attack occurred. The couple was attacked by five armed robbers.

According to police, around five armed robbers intercepted the Mittals' vehicle near village Rurka, close to the Sidhwan Canal bridge. The attackers, armed with sharp-edged weapons, launched a savage assault on the couple. While Anokh Mittal attempted to resist, he was severely injured in the attack and is currently receiving medical treatment at DMC Hospital.

Lipsi Mittal did not survive the brutal attack and was pronounced dead at the scene. The robbers fled the location with the Mittals’ car and other belongings.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

"We are investigating the incident from all angles and will take strict action against the perpetrators," said a senior police official.

Anokh Mittal, a well-known businessman, joined the AAP about four months ago after being inducted by MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi. His involvement with the party had brought attention to the Mittals in both business and political circles.

Punjab police arrests 2 Indians deported from US

In a separate incident, two men, deported from US, were arrested by Punjab police as soon as they landed in Amritsar. The two brothers had run away to the US as they were wanted in a murder case in Patiala.

The two detainees - Sandeep and Pradeep - are cousins and were wanted in a murder case filed in 2023 in Patiala district’s Rajpura town, said the police. A team of Patiala police arrested them as they landed at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ramdas Airport on Saturday.

Both the accused hailed from Rajpura town and had already been declared proclaimed offenders in the murder case, said the police.