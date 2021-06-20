Home / India News / Punjab becomes second state after MP to report first case of green fungus
An outbreak of black fungus cases was reported in Punjab after the second wave of Covid swept through the state killing thousands.(AFP)
Punjab becomes second state after MP to report first case of green fungus

According to the District Epidemiologist at Civil Hospital, Dr Paramvir Singh, this is the first confirmed case of green fungus or aspergillosis in Punjab.
ANI | , Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 04:23 PM IST

Punjab on Saturday reported its first case of green fungus from Jalandhar, becoming the second state after Madhya Pradesh to record the infection.

According to the District Epidemiologist at Civil Hospital, Dr Paramvir Singh, this is the first confirmed case of green fungus or aspergillosis in Punjab.

"The patient is around 60-years in age and has suffered from the Covid-19 infection. He is under observation. There was another case before, but it was unconfirmed," Dr Singh told ANI.

The epidemiologist further said, "The person diagnosed with green fungus has the same symptoms as the Black fungus."

"We do not need to panic but we should take precautions," he added.

Earlier on June 14, a 34-year-old patient has been airlifted from a private hospital in Indore to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital after being detected with a green fungus infection.

Ahead of this, several cases of black, yellow and white fungus were reported in different parts of the country. An outbreak of black fungus cases was reported in the state after the second wave of Covid swept through the state killing thousands.

