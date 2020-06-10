e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Punjab issues fresh guideline for religious places, allows reopening of community kitchens, prasad

Punjab issues fresh guideline for religious places, allows reopening of community kitchens, prasad

The order by the state government said that Centre’s guidelines and all necessary Covid hygiene precautions should be followed.

india Updated: Jun 10, 2020 09:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Devotees at Kali Mata Temple in Patiala after the government allowed reopening of religious places on Monday.
Devotees at Kali Mata Temple in Patiala after the government allowed reopening of religious places on Monday.(Bharat Bhushan/HT Photo)
         

The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed distribution of prasad at releigious places and reopening of langars and community kitchens.

The order was issued by the state home department. It further said that all necessary precautions and protocols should be followed.

“It has now been decided to allow community kitchens, langar and serving of prasad at religious places subject to the conditions that physical distancing norms and all Covid hygiene precautions whie preparing and distributing food shall be strictly followed,” the order said.

These places opened in most states on June 8 after the first phase of the relaxations (called Unlock 1) given by the central government came into force. Some of the temples, mosques and other places, however, remained closed on the first day.

But the places which opened saw long queues as devotees showed up in a large number.

The administration of various places of worship have put elaborate measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Many sites have disinfectant tunnels in place to ensure that the devotees are completely disinfected before entering the premises. Delhi’s Bangla Sahib Gurudwara is one of them.

The Central government, in its guidelines issued last week, stated that all places of worship that open up will have to ensure social distancing is in place, and sanitise and screen devotees at regular intervals.

It also put a bar on the number of people to five who will be allowed inside at a time. The guidelines also specifically mention that only asymptomatic people will be allowed inside these religious places.

In line with the Centre’s guidelines, the Punjab government has not allowed cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places to open till June 30.

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will not be allowed to open in Unlock 1.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
India stares at a long road to economic revival
India stares at a long road to economic revival
274 deaths, 9,985 cases in 24 hours: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2.76 lakh
274 deaths, 9,985 cases in 24 hours: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2.76 lakh
India, unlocking, is among 15 high-risk nations: Study
India, unlocking, is among 15 high-risk nations: Study
3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
Covid-19 cases spike in 6 states as migrants return
Covid-19 cases spike in 6 states as migrants return
Petrol gets costlier by 40 paise/litre, diesel by 45 paise
Petrol gets costlier by 40 paise/litre, diesel by 45 paise
86% Covid-19 cases reported in last 40 days: Report
86% Covid-19 cases reported in last 40 days: Report
Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt
Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In