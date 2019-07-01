Punjab man held on charges of spying for Pakistan

A man was arrested in Punjab’s Faridkot for allegedly working as a spy for intelligence agencies in Pakistan, officials have said.

The man identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Dharamkot in Moga district and living in Sekhon Nagar in Faridkot, was arrested late on Saturday night. Police have also booked two Pakistani nationals Javed Malik and Ali Raja of Lahore.

A team of Faridkot Police led by deputy superintendent of police Yadwinder Singh Bajwa arrested Sukhwinder from the Air Force ground in cantonment area in Faridkot.

Sources in the police said hand-made maps of restricted areas and information regarding the Indian Army’s weapons have been recovered from him.

“We got information that Sukhwinder is an informer of Pakistan and he leaks vital information about the Indian Army to Pakistani agencies. We got a tip-off that he was roaming near the cantonment area and could be nabbed along with the secret documents. He has also visited Pakistan in the past and in link with officials of Pakistani intelligence agencies,” Bajwa said.

Sukhwinder and the Pakistani men have been booked under the Official Secrets Act and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was present before duty magistrate Suresh Kumar and he was sent in police custody till July 5.

“We have got the five-day remand of accused and further interrogation is under process. We are probing his links with Pakistani intelligence agencies. We cannot reveal further information,” he added.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 09:43 IST