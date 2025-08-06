Search
Massive explosion at oxygen plant in Punjab's Mohali, two dead, several injured

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 06, 2025 11:05 am IST

The explosion at the oxygen cylinder plant in Mohali, Punjab, prompted a swift response from local officials, and the injured are receiving treatment.

Two persons were killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a massive explosion at an oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab’s Mohali district on Wednesday morning.

The explosion took place at a factory situated in Phase 9 of Mohali.(HT photo)
The explosion took place at a unit located in the Industrial Area, Phase-9, sending shockwaves through the locality. Following the incident, senior officials from the police and civil administration, including the sub-divisional magistrate, rushed to the site to assess the situation and oversee rescue efforts.

The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital in Mohali for treatment. Authorities said all three are severely injured, and their condition is being closely monitored.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, and further investigation is underway.

