Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.1 °C, check weather forecast for December 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 2, 2024 26.65 °C Scattered clouds December 3, 2024 25.98 °C Sky is clear December 4, 2024 24.79 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 23.9 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 23.36 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 22.06 °C Sky is clear December 8, 2024 20.12 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.81 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.97 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 26.14 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.04 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.98 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on December 1, 2024, is 26.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.1 °C and 27.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 2, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.15 °C and 27.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 170.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

