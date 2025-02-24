Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.46 °C, check weather forecast for February 24, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on February 24, 2025, is 29.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.46 °C and 29.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:35 PM. Punjab weather update on February 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.69 °C and 29.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 158.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 25, 2025 29.20 Few clouds February 26, 2025 24.25 Overcast clouds February 27, 2025 24.60 Overcast clouds February 28, 2025 23.13 Light rain March 1, 2025 16.86 Light rain March 2, 2025 22.26 Scattered clouds March 3, 2025 24.30 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.51 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.19 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.7 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 28.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.65 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.03 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.