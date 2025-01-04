Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.74 °C, check weather forecast for January 4, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 04, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on January 4, 2025 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on January 4, 2025, is 23.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.74 °C and 24.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 07:39 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.

Punjab weather update on January 04, 2025
Punjab weather update on January 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.4 °C and 23.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 5, 202523.07Sky is clear
January 6, 202521.84Sky is clear
January 7, 202521.73Sky is clear
January 8, 202519.44Sky is clear
January 9, 202520.05Scattered clouds
January 10, 202520.34Broken clouds
January 11, 202520.52Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.86 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata19.06 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai24.84 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru21.53 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad24.52 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad25.32 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.05 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On