Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.47 °C, check weather forecast for March 14, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 14, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on March 14, 2025 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 14, 2025, is 29.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.47 °C and 32.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.

Punjab weather update on March 14, 2025
Punjab weather update on March 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.43 °C and 30.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 159.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 15, 202529.61Light rain
March 16, 202527.67Sky is clear
March 17, 202529.40Sky is clear
March 18, 202529.71Sky is clear
March 19, 202532.14Few clouds
March 20, 202530.71Overcast clouds
March 21, 202533.26Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.14 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata32.27 °C Sky is clear
Chennai31.37 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru29.57 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad34.12 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad35.61 °C Sky is clear
Delhi33.26 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On