Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.47 °C, check weather forecast for March 14, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 14, 2025, is 29.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.47 °C and 32.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:47 PM. Punjab weather update on March 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.43 °C and 30.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 159.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 15, 2025 29.61 Light rain March 16, 2025 27.67 Sky is clear March 17, 2025 29.40 Sky is clear March 18, 2025 29.71 Sky is clear March 19, 2025 32.14 Few clouds March 20, 2025 30.71 Overcast clouds March 21, 2025 33.26 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.14 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 31.37 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 29.57 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 34.12 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 35.61 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.26 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



