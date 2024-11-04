Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.58 °C, check weather forecast for November 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 5, 2024 33.35 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 32.93 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 33.07 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 32.2 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 32.79 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 33.08 °C Sky is clear November 11, 2024 32.08 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.06 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.56 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.0 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.37 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.7 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.57 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on November 4, 2024, is 30.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.58 °C and 35.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.48 °C and 35.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.With temperatures ranging between 21.58 °C and 35.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 276.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.