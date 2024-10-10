Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.26 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 11, 2024 36.08 °C Sky is clear October 12, 2024 36.68 °C Sky is clear October 13, 2024 36.43 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 36.48 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 36.82 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 35.67 °C Sky is clear October 17, 2024 34.88 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.0 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.25 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.81 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.38 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.83 °C Light rain Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on October 10, 2024, is 33.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.26 °C and 36.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.41 °C and 38.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.With temperatures ranging between 24.26 °C and 36.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 94.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.