Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.27 °C, check weather forecast for September 19, 2024

Sep 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Sep 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on September 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 19, 2024, is 35.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.27 °C and 37.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, September 20, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.45 °C and 38.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.27 °C and 37.05 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 155.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 20, 2024 37.15 °C Sky is clear
September 21, 2024 38.99 °C Sky is clear
September 22, 2024 40.23 °C Sky is clear
September 23, 2024 41.43 °C Sky is clear
September 24, 2024 40.71 °C Sky is clear
September 25, 2024 40.97 °C Sky is clear
September 26, 2024 40.57 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 19, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.23 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 32.05 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.12 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.87 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad 30.32 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad 31.33 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 29.82 °C Moderate rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Punjab weather update on September 19, 2024
Punjab weather update on September 19, 2024

India News, Weather Today
