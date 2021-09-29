Punjab: Cabinet minister among 3 to quit after Sidhu’s resignation

Hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu quit as the Punjab Congress chief, three of his associates -- cabinet minister Razia Sultana, state Congress general secretary Yoginder Dhingra and state party treasurer Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal -- resigned from their positions on Tuesday.

Sultana, who was among ministers retained from the previous Amarinder Singh council, tendered her resignation after meeting Sidhu at his Patiala residence to “express solidarity” with him.

“Sidhu Sahab is a man of principles. He is fighting for Punjab and Punjabiyat,” Sultana said in her resignation letter addressed to chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, adding that she would continue to work for the party as a worker.

Her resignation came just hours after she was given the charge of water supply and sanitation, social security, women and child development and printing and stationery departments. Sultana and her husband, retired IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa, are considered close to Sidhu. Mustafa is a principal strategic adviser to Sidhu.

Dhingra and Chahal also tendered their resignations. They were appointed by the All India Congress Committee on September 21 after Sidhu recommended their names.

Pargat Singh, Razia Sultana, PPCC working presidents Kuljit Nagra and Sukhwinder Singh Danny were among party leaders who arrived at Sidhu’s Patiala home, PTI reported.