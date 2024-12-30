Pushpa-2 stampede case: Hyderabad court reserves Allu Arjun's bail order, hearing postponed to Jan 3

A Hyderabad court on Monday reserved its order on the bail plea of Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede case which led to the death of a woman and left a child seriously injured. Allu Arjun appeared virtually before the court on December 27.(PTI)

The II Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, after hearing arguments from both the police, which filed a counter-petition and the actor's defence counsel, deferred the verdict to January 3, 2025, PTI reported.

A regular bail petition was filed by the defence counsel of actor Allu Arjun, who has been named as accused Number 11 in the stampede case. The Pushpa-2 actor appeared virtually before the court on December 27.

The actor’s legal team presented their case, while the police filed a counter-petition opposing the bail.

Pushpa-2 stampede case

The incident occurred on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, when a 35-year-old woman died and her 8-year-old son was injured in a stampede-like situation as fans crowded to catch a glimpse of the actor at the Pushpa-2 premiere.

Speaking to the media, Bhaskar, the father of the injured child, said, "The child responded after 20 days. He is responding today. Allu Arjun and the Telangana government are supporting us."

The incident caused widespread public outcry, prompting the deceased woman's family to file a complaint with the police.

Allu Arjun was arrested

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chikkadpally police station, based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 and granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court the following day for four weeks, pending the outcome of the bail hearing.