India-Russia Summit Live: PM Modi meets Putin at Hyderabad House

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in India on a two-day visit for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders will holding a bilateral meet on Friday.

Modi and Putin had met on Thursday evening for a one-on-one meeting after the Russia president’s arrival in New Delhi. PM Modi hosted a private dinner for the visiting dignitary.

India and Russia are expected to sign two major arms deals - for the S-400 Triumf air and missile defence system and four more Kirivak/Talwar class stealth frigates.

Here are the live updates of the India-Russia summit:

11:22am IST PM Modi meets Russian President Putin #WATCH Russian President Vladimir Putin meets PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi. #PutininIndia pic.twitter.com/rSzDQSwVxr — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2018





11:14am IST S-400 missile defence system deal with Russia Ahead of the visit, the Russian President’s aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted by media as saying that Russia and India are planning to sign more than 20 documents at the end of the Putin-Modi talks and that Putin will oversee the signing of the USD 5 billion deal. The agreements to be signed are likely to boost cooperation in keys sectors such as defence, space, trade, energy and tourism, among others. The spotlight will be on the S-400 missile defence system deal as, if signed, it could violate US sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) instituted by the US Congress on arms purchases from Russia.



