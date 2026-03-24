Qatar Airways flies over 7,600 Indians home from Doha in 3 days amid US-Iran war, says embassy

A total of 7,650 Indian nationals were flown back to India from Doha on Qatar Airways flights between March 20 and 22, the Indian embassy in Qatar said on Monday. Qatar Airways aircraft parked at Teruel Airport in Spain, as airlines move planes away from escalating conflict in the Middle East, in Teruel, Spain, March 20, 2026. (REUTERS) (REUTERS)

“The Indian Embassy in Doha informed that Qatar Airways operated 25 flights to India between March 20 and 22, carrying around 7,750 Indian nationals,” read a post by India in Qatar on X.

In a post on March 19, Qatar Airways had said it would operate a limited number of flights until March 28, 2026 due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. The airline added that passengers could book available destinations through its website, mobile application, or travel agents.

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On March 20, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said that Qatar Airways would arrange 10 special flights to India. “Flight situation continues to improve. Qatar Airways is expected to operate 10 non-scheduled flights to India today,” MEA’s additional secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan had said.

Global air travel continues to face major disruptions as the Iran war has forced the shutdown of key Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, leaving thousands of passengers unable to travel as planned.

IndiGo has suspended flights to several destinations — including Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah — until March 28.

Amid the ongoing regional tensions, the MEA said that nearly 3.75 lakh passengers have returned to India from West Asia since February 28.

Mahajan said airlines are currently operating limited, non-scheduled flights between the UAE and India, depending on operational feasibility and safety conditions. He added that while flights from Oman and Saudi Arabia to India are continuing, Qatari airspace has only partially reopened. Meanwhile, airspace in Kuwait and Bahrain remains closed.

Mahajan also noted that India is helping evacuate its citizens stranded in Iran through alternate routes via Armenia and Azerbaijan. Several Indian students in cities such as Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz have been moved to safer locations.

So far, 1,031 Indians, including 707 students and 324 other citizens, have exited Iran with assistance from Indian missions, he said, adding that the government is closely monitoring the situation and continuing support efforts.