Qatar hands over to India Guru Granth Sahib copies taken from Indian national

Qatari authorities on Wednesday handed over to the Indian embassy in Doha two copies of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism, that were taken from an Indian national in a case related to running a religious establishment without approvals. The external affairs ministry thanked the government of Qatar. (HT PHOTO)

The seizure of the scriptures in Qatar last week generated a controversy in India. The Indian side had taken up the issue with Qatari counterparts in view of the sensitivity of the matter. “We thank the government of Qatar for the same,” the external affairs ministry said in a brief statement regarding the handing over of the copies of the Guru Granth Sahib. “We also appeal to all Indian citizens residing in Qatar or other countries to scrupulously follow local laws and regulations in all matters.”

On August 23, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to reports of demands by the Sikh community for the release of the copies of the Guru Granth Sahib seized by Qatari authorities. The Indian government had taken up the matter with the Qatari side and the Indian embassy in Doha kept the Sikh community informed about developments, he said.

Jaiswal also pointed out that the two copies of the Guru Granth Sahib were taken by Qatari authorities from individuals and groups charged with running a religious establishment without the approval of the government of Qatar.

The Qatari side had given an assurance that the other holy scriptures would be treated with respect.

Qatar is home to 835,000 Indian nationals, the largest expatriate community in the country. Some of the Indians are professionals in medicine, engineering, education, finance, and business, and there are a large number of blue-collar workers. As in most West Asian countries, Qatar has strict regulations for operating religious establishments.