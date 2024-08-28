Who is Natasha Danish Ali? Pak woman behind fatal car crash caught ‘smiling’ on camera

Natasha Danish Ali, the wife of a prominent Pakistani businessman, caused a fatal car accident in Karachi that killed a man and his daughter. Driving her Toyota Land Cruiser on August 19 on Karsaz Road, Natasha rammed into several vehicles, including motorcycles and a parked car. Natasha Danish Ali(X)

The father-daughter duo died on the spot, while at least four others were injured and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. One of the injured victims is now on a ventilator, according to his family, as reported by MM News. The incident sparked outrage on social media after videos surfaced showing Natasha “smiling and appearing remorseless” at the scene.

According to MM News, eyewitnesses said that Natasha appeared intoxicated at the time of the crash and tried to flee the scene but was stopped by bystanders.

Who is Natasha Danish Ali?

- Natasha Danish Ali, 32, was born in Karachi, Pakistan, according to an NDTV report.

- She is married to Danish Iqbal, a businessman who is the Chairman of Gul Ahmed Energy Limited, its affiliated companies, and Metro Power Group. The couple resides in Karachi's upscale KDA Scheme-I area.

- Natasha’s advocate, Amir Mansub, argued that her mental health was “not stable” and that she was undergoing treatment at Jinnah Hospital.

- However, MM News reported that hospital records indicated Natasha was discharged as fit after medical evaluations, with doctors stating no immediate psychiatric intervention was necessary.

- Following the fatal car accident, Natasha avoided court appearances, citing mental health issues. She is currently under a 14-day judicial remand.

She looked ‘remorseless and smiled’

Despite being involved in a fatal car crash that killed two people, Natasha Danish Ali was seen on camera “smiling and displaying no remorse.” Footage from the accident’s immediate aftermath, showing Natasha smiling and appearing unaffected, sparked widespread outrage on social media.

In a video, Natasha was caught boasting about her influence and status. According to Bol News, rangers shielded her as she confronted the angry crowd. She was heard saying, “Tum mere baap ko nahi jantay (you don’t know who my father is).”