QS World Rankings: IIT Delhi ranked 150; University of Delhi stands at 328

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi was ranked 150 in the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings 2025 released on Tuesday. IIT Delhi has also been featured among the top 150 universities with respect to academic reputation and citations per faculty. (IIT Delhi)

With an improvement of 47 positions from last year’s 197th rank, this is the highest rank that IIT Delhi has achieved.

Delhi’s Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has been recognised with the ‘Rising Star’ award for showing incredible improvement in 12 months since the university’s debut in the last edition.

“Delhi IIT is among the top 100 world universities with respect to employer reputation, a QS parameter designed to evaluate the perceptions of global employers on which the institutions are providing the most job-ready graduates,” said an IIT official.

IIT Delhi has also been featured among the top 150 universities with respect to academic reputation and citations per faculty as in the average number of citations per faculty which is an estimate of the impact and quality of the scientific work produced by the university, the official added.

“The Institue has been featured among the top five Indian institutions under multiple QS ranking parameters. We have also surpassed 90% of institutions in terms of rankings this year from a list of over 5000 institutes evaluated by the QS,” said Vivek Buwa, head of rankings cell at IIT, Delhi.

Meanwhile, University of Delhi (DU) has been ranked as the top university among central universities from India and 328th worldwide, according to the QS World University Rankings.

DU was ranked 407 internationally last year.

“DU has made the highest progress among the top 10 institutions of India as our university moved up by 79 ranks. Within the country, the university’s rank has gone from 9th to 7th among the top universities,” said Yogesh Singh, vice chancellor, DU.

DU ranked first in the employment outcomes and sustainability, third in International Research Network, fifth in academic reputation and eighth in employer reputation.

“Among the nine performance indicators that QS ranking uses, the university improved on five, including sustainability, academic reputation, employer reputation, international research network and citations per faculty”, he added.

Among other universities, GGSIPU is ranked 1001-1200 compared to last year’s 1401 rank.

“IP University is the only university of the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi that has been included in the QS Rankings 2025. There are only 46 Indian universities included in the rankings this year. Our university has been included among the top 500 global institutions on the ground of citations per faculty,” said Mahesh Verma, vice-chancellor of the university.

“Our aim is to expand the university’s global footprint by engaging more and more international faculty and students”, he added.