QS World Rankings 2025: IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi in Top 150 list, check Indian universities rankings here

QS World Rankings 2025 released on Tuesday, June 4 by Quacquarelli Symonds. The Indian Universities to be made on top 150 list are IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi. QS World Rankings 2025: IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi in Top 150 list, check rankings

IIT Bombay has done better compared to 2024 rankings and have taken 118th spot, while IIT Delhi has also performed better than last year and has been ranked at 150th position.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

This year, IISc ranking has also increased and is in 211th place, IIT Kharagpur is in 222th position, IIT Madras in 227th spot, IIT Kanpur has secured 263rd rank.

University has Delhi has also been listed and has acquired 328th position, followed by IIT Roorkee at 335th place, IIT Guwahati at 344th, Anna University at 383rd position.

Apart from these, IIT Indore is in 477th spot, IIT BHU is in 531st position, JNU has secured 580th rank.

As per the official website, the eligibility criteria for QS University rankings comprises of subject comprehensiveness, level comprehensiveness and mode of teaching.

Since last year, three new indicators have been introduced along with the existing indicators and have also rebalanced the weights for other indicators. Sustainability, employability, and international research collaboration are the dimensions that are either reinforced or introduced for the first time.

The weightage is given to various aspects while preparing the rankings. 30% weightage has been given to Academic reputation, 15% to Employer reputation, 10% to Faculty Student Ratio, 20% to Citations per Faculty, 5% each to International Faculty Ratio, International Student Ratio, International Research Network, Employment Outcomes and Sustainability.

In 2023, Indian Universities that made up to World University Ranking 2024 list includes IIT Bombay in 149th position, IIT Delhi in 197th position, IISc Bangalore in 225th position, IIT-KGP in 271th position, IIT Kanpur in 278th position, IIT Madras in 285th place among others.