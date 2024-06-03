QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2024: Did you know the 4 best Indian cities for students? Know more about them here

India has long been counted among the world's best countries for quality education. In fact, the country boasts of producing some of the most talented minds in the world. From Google CEO Sundar Pichai to former PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi, Indians have shone bright like a diamond in every sphere. Moreover, companies situated in countries like the USA and UK have time and again hired Indian employees for their sheer talent and skills. QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2024: Check out the four best student cities in India and their QS Rankings. (Sanchit Khanna / HT file image)

Now, it is interesting to note here that there are several educational institutions in India today that stand to provide top education to students who have the zeal to make a difference.

While such institutions can be found in multiple cities across the country, there are those cities that have been specifically recognized for being the ‘best student cities’ in the World University Rankings 2024 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

In this article, our focus will be on the four Indian cities that found a spot in the QS Best Student Cities 2024. The cities are ranked in 6 categories, namely, University rankings, Student mix, Desirability, Employer activity, Affordability, and Student voice.

1. MUMBAI

The top spot so far as the best student cities in India has been bagged by Mumbai this year. The city has achieved an overall score of 54.7. Following are the details of the ranking score:

OVERALL SCORE 54.7 STUDENT VIEW 50.4 STUDENT MIX 16.3 EMPLOYER ACTIVITY 63.3 DESIRABILITY 29.9 AFFORDABILITY 70.4 RANKINGS 39.7

2.DELHI

Following Mumbai is Delhi. With an overall score of 49.4, the city is comfortably placed in the second place so far as best student cities in India is concerned. The QS rankings of Delhi are as follows:

OVERALL SCORE 49.4 STUDENT VIEW 20.1 STUDENT MIX 21.2 EMPLOYER ACTIVITY 63.8 DESIRABILITY 21.1 AFFORDABILITY 68.9 RANKINGS 48.8

3.BENGALURU

Bengaluru has secured the third spot in the QS rankings for best student cities in India. Also referred to as the ‘Silicon City of India’ in common parlance, Bengaluru achieved an overall score of 45. Check the detailed rankings of the city below:

OVERALL SCORE 45 STUDENT VIEW 56.7 STUDENT MIX 12.3 EMPLOYER ACTIVITY 39.7 DESIRABILITY 22.3 AFFORDABILITY 62.2 RANKINGS 29

4.CHENNAI

The fourth best student city in India, as per the QS rankings 2024, is Chennai. The city, that is home to some of the best educational institutions, has an overall score of 43. Here are the ranking details:

OVERALL SCORE 43 STUDENT VIEW 21 STUDENT MIX 24.9 EMPLOYER ACTIVITY 49.2 DESIRABILITY 22.3 AFFORDABILITY 55.6 RANKINGS 39.3

Worth mentioning here, these rankings were released in July 2023. The QS World University Rankings 2025 is scheduled to be released on June 4, 2024, as informed on the official Twitter page of QS.

For more information, visit the official website of QS World Rankings 2024.