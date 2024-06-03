QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2024: Did you know the 4 best Indian cities for students? Know more about them here
Four Indian cities have been included in the list of QS Best Student Cities 2024. Check which are these top Indian cities for students in the article below.
India has long been counted among the world's best countries for quality education. In fact, the country boasts of producing some of the most talented minds in the world. From Google CEO Sundar Pichai to former PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi, Indians have shone bright like a diamond in every sphere. Moreover, companies situated in countries like the USA and UK have time and again hired Indian employees for their sheer talent and skills.
Now, it is interesting to note here that there are several educational institutions in India today that stand to provide top education to students who have the zeal to make a difference.
While such institutions can be found in multiple cities across the country, there are those cities that have been specifically recognized for being the ‘best student cities’ in the World University Rankings 2024 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).
In this article, our focus will be on the four Indian cities that found a spot in the QS Best Student Cities 2024. The cities are ranked in 6 categories, namely, University rankings, Student mix, Desirability, Employer activity, Affordability, and Student voice.
1. MUMBAI
The top spot so far as the best student cities in India has been bagged by Mumbai this year. The city has achieved an overall score of 54.7. Following are the details of the ranking score:
|OVERALL SCORE
|54.7
|STUDENT VIEW
|50.4
|STUDENT MIX
|16.3
|EMPLOYER ACTIVITY
|63.3
|DESIRABILITY
|29.9
|AFFORDABILITY
|70.4
|RANKINGS
|39.7
2.DELHI
Following Mumbai is Delhi. With an overall score of 49.4, the city is comfortably placed in the second place so far as best student cities in India is concerned. The QS rankings of Delhi are as follows:
|OVERALL SCORE
|49.4
|STUDENT VIEW
|20.1
|STUDENT MIX
|21.2
|EMPLOYER ACTIVITY
|63.8
|DESIRABILITY
|21.1
|AFFORDABILITY
|68.9
|RANKINGS
|48.8
3.BENGALURU
Bengaluru has secured the third spot in the QS rankings for best student cities in India. Also referred to as the ‘Silicon City of India’ in common parlance, Bengaluru achieved an overall score of 45. Check the detailed rankings of the city below:
|OVERALL SCORE
|45
|STUDENT VIEW
|56.7
|STUDENT MIX
|12.3
|EMPLOYER ACTIVITY
|39.7
|DESIRABILITY
|22.3
|AFFORDABILITY
|62.2
|RANKINGS
|29
4.CHENNAI
The fourth best student city in India, as per the QS rankings 2024, is Chennai. The city, that is home to some of the best educational institutions, has an overall score of 43. Here are the ranking details:
|OVERALL SCORE
|43
|STUDENT VIEW
|21
|STUDENT MIX
|24.9
|EMPLOYER ACTIVITY
|49.2
|DESIRABILITY
|22.3
|AFFORDABILITY
|55.6
|RANKINGS
|39.3
Worth mentioning here, these rankings were released in July 2023. The QS World University Rankings 2025 is scheduled to be released on June 4, 2024, as informed on the official Twitter page of QS.
For more information, visit the official website of QS World Rankings 2024.
