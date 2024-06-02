AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2024: Admit cards releasing tomorrow at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, how to download and details here

The Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur will be releasing the hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2024 tomorrow, June 3, 2024. Candidates who are appearing in the examinations will be able to download the hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in when released. AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2024 to be released on June 3, 2024 on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. (HT file image)

How to download AP LAWCET Hall tickets 2024:

Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the link on the Hall Ticket download link.

Enter the required credentials to log in.

Check the AP LAWCET Hall Ticket displayed on the screen.

Download the Hall Ticket and print a hard copy for further need.

It may be mentioned here that the AP LAWCET 2024 examination will be conducted on June 9, 2024, in a single shift- from 2.30 pm to 4 pm. As per the schedule, the provisional answer key will be released on June 10 and the objection window will open on June 11, 2024.

Additionally, the last date to raise objections is June 12, 2024.

Registrations for AP LAWCET 2024 began on May 4, 2024. Candidates were required to submit the online application with a late fee of ₹500/- from May 5 to May 11, 2024. The correction window opened on May 30 and closed on June 1, 2024.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP LAWCET.

