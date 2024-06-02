 JIPMAT 2024 admit card out on exams.nta.ac.in, direct link | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
JIPMAT 2024 admit card out on exams.nta.ac.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 02, 2024 03:12 PM IST

Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published admit cards of hall tickets for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2024). Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT. The direct link and other details are mentioned below.

JIPMAT 2024 admit card out on exams.nta.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
JIPMAT 2024 admit card out on exams.nta.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The entrance test will be conducted on June 6 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. There will be a single shift, from 3 PM to 05:30 PM.

To download the JIPMAT admit card, candidates need to login to the NTA website using application number and date of birth.

JIPMAT 2024 admit card direct link

The NTA has asked candidates to check the photograph, signature and barcode printed on admit cards. If any of these details are missing, they must re-download the document as an admit card without a photo, signature and/or barcode will not be valid.

JIPMAT 2024 admit card: Important points shared by the NTA-

  • The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.
  • The admit card will not be sent by post.
  • Candidates are not allowed to mutilate the admit card or change any information mentioned.
  • The issue of admit card does not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility as it will be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process
  • Candidates must preserve a copy of their admit cards in good condition for future uses.

For any further information, candidates can visit the NTA website(s) nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details mentioned, they can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jipmat@nta.ac.in

Exam and College Guide
