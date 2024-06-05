QS World Rankings 2025: MIT tops, Cambridge University loses position, check top 10 list here

Quacquarelli Symonds has released QS World Rankings 2025 on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The rankings were released after the unveiling event at the QS Edu Data Summit in Washington D.C. QS World Rankings 2025: MIT tops, Cambridge University loses position, list here(Getty Images/File)

First in the Top 10 list is MIT, which has secured the top spot like last year. In the second spot is Imperial College London, which has improved its ranking. Oxford University and Harvard University have retained their positions, unlike in 2024, and are placed in 3rd and 4th places, respectively.

University of Cambridge has lost it position this year and slipped down to Rank 5. Stanford University has also dropped to 6th position.

ETH Zurich maintained its last-year ranking and is in 7th place. Similarly, the National University of Singapore has maintained the same position and is in 8th place. UCL London has again grabbed the 9th rank like last year.

California Institute of Technology (Caltech) performed better than in the 2024 rankings and secured the 10th position this year.

The World Rankings have been created using the methodology used in 2023. The methodology for the World University Rankings 2025 remains unchanged.

As per the official website of QS rankings, the 100% weightage has been divided in various sections- 30% weightage has been given to Academic reputation, 15% to Employer reputation, 10% to Faculty Student Ratio, 20% to Citations per Faculty, 5% each to International Faculty Ratio, International Student Ratio, International Research Network, Employment Outcomes and Sustainability.

The eligibility criteria for QS University rankings involves subject comprehensiveness, level comprehensiveness and mode of teaching.

In 2023, the QS World Rankings was released on June 28. MIT was ranked on top, followed by Cambridge University in Rank 2, Oxford University in third spot, Harvard University in Rank 4, Stanford University in Rank 5, Imperial College London in Rank 6, ETH Zurich is in the Rank 7, National University of Singapore is placed in Rank 8, UCL of London in Rank 9 and University of California Berkeley is in Rank 10.