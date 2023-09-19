Delhi LG nod to law course at Indraprastha University using CUET

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Tuesday gave his approval to a proposal allowing Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) to grant admission to candidates against vacant seats in five-year integrated law programmes on the basis of their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores from the academic session 2023-24. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena is the chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, which has been unable to fill its law programme seats after the exhaustion of the merit list of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). (ANI)

The development comes close on the heels of the Delhi high court permitting Delhi University to offer admissions to law courses through CLAT for the current academic year.

Saxena, as LG, is the chancellor of GGSIPU, which has been unable to fill its law programme seats after the exhaustion of the merit list of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). For admission to the varsity, a candidate’s aggregate CUET score in three subjects — English, legal studies, and general test — will be taken into account, officials said.

While giving his approval for CUET scores to be taken into consideration, Saxena accused the Delhi government of delaying admissions to vacant law seats at GGSIPU. In a note, he advised the government to process proposals in a timely manner to avoid unnecessary delays in the commencement of academic activities.

He also said that while the Admission Regulatory Committee needs to process proposals related to the regulation of admissions according to the provisions of the Delhi Professionals Colleges or Institutions (Prohibition of Capitation Fee, Regulation of Admission, Fixation of Non-Exploitative Fee and other measures to ensure Equity and Excellence) Act, 2007, the proposal was not routed through the panel, and directed that all future proposals related to the regulation of admissions are routed through this committee.

The Delhi government, however, alleged that the LG was trying to take credit for its own initiative.

In a statement, it said, “It is quite unfortunate what the LG has stated given the fact that it is Delhi Government’s initiative that has prevented any vacancy in private colleges of GGSIPU. Many seats were left vacant as only CLAT scores were considered; and this why it was decided that any remaining vacancies would be filled via CUET scores... It doesn’t suit the LG to try and take credit for efforts being made by an elected government.”