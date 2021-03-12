IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 1st Quad leaders' summit updates: Quad is force of global good, says PM Modi
PM Modi attends Quad leaders' virtual summit on Friday.
PM Modi attends Quad leaders' virtual summit on Friday.

1st Quad leaders' summit updates: Quad is force of global good, says PM Modi

In their introductory remarks, all four leaders emphasised the need for co-operation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:54 PM IST

Hours before the first historic virtual summit of Quad leaders began on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the summit will provide an opportunity to discuss a wide range of regional and global issued of hared interest. PM Modi will be joined by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Vaccine initiative will be one of the major issues to be discussed. This is likely to allow new manufacturing capacity to be added in India for exports to the Indo-Pacific region.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 12, 2021 10:54 PM IST

    Quad summit: White House issues statement, mentions 'challenges in South China Seas'

    After the first-ever Quad leaders' summit, the White House issued a statement —


    "We have convened to reaffirm our commitment to quadrilateral cooperation between Australia, India, Japan, & the United States. We bring diverse perspectives & are united in a shared vision for the free & open Indo-Pacific. e pledge to respond to economic & health impacts of Covid-19, combat climate change & address shared challenges, including in cyberspace, critical technologies, counterterrorism, quality infrastructure investment & humanitarian-assistance, disaster-relief domains. We'll collaborate to strengthen equitable vaccine access for the Indo-Pacific, with close coordination with multilateral organizations including the World Health Organization and COVAX. We call for transparent and results-oriented reform at World Health Organization. We'll continue to prioritise the role of international law in the maritime domain, particularly as reflected in UNCLOS, & facilitate collaboration, including in maritime security, to meet challenges to rules-based maritime order in the East and South China Seas," the statement read.

  • MAR 12, 2021 09:25 PM IST

    Today's summit saw Quad leaders adopt a positive agenda and vision: Foreign secretary

    PM Modi emphasised Quad is a partnership for global good. Today's summit saw Quad leaders adopt a positive agenda and vision. Focusing on contemporary issues such as vaccine, climate change and emerging technology: Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla on First Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit

  • MAR 12, 2021 07:44 PM IST

    Watch: PM Modi’s QUAD gambit and why China is rattled

  • MAR 12, 2021 07:31 PM IST

    Indo-Pacific will shape 21st century: Scott Morrison

    "It's the Indo-Pacific that'll now shape the destiny of the world in the 21st Century. As four leaders of great democracies in Indo-Pacific, let our partnership be an enabler of peace, stability and prosperity and to do so inclusively with many nations in the region," Australian PM Scott Morrison said.

  • MAR 12, 2021 07:15 PM IST

    An extension of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: PM Modi

    In his address, Prime Minister Modi said Quad is an extension of India's tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. "We will work together closely as ever before for advancing shared values & promoting secular, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," PM Modi said.

  • MAR 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST

    Quad is a force for global good: PM Modi

    Our agenda today covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies make the Quad a force for global good, says PM Modi

  • MAR 12, 2021 07:11 PM IST

    Quad has come of age, says PM Modi

    "It will now remain an important pillar in the stability of the region," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

  • MAR 12, 2021 07:09 PM IST

    Great to see you, Joe Biden says to PM Modi

    Addressing the summit, US President Joe Biden said, "Increased vaccination to be key power in global growth."

  • MAR 12, 2021 07:01 PM IST

    Quad Summit: How to watch live

  • MAR 12, 2021 06:52 PM IST

    Leaders of Quad to hold first summit today: Here’s what’s on agenda

    The Quad leaders, in addition to discussing regional and global issues of shared interest and practical cooperation to ensure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, will exchange views on post-Covid-19 recovery, resilient supply and production chains, cooperation on emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change. Read

  • MAR 12, 2021 06:51 PM IST

    What is the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad?

    The genesis of the Quad is a “core group” that was formed by the four countries in 2004 to coordinate their response to the Indian Ocean tsunami after India emerged as the first responder. After several meetings of senior officials, the grouping was sidelined by 2007, largely because of the concerns of the US and Australia about its impact on their relations with China.

  • MAR 12, 2021 06:50 PM IST

    An opportunity to discuss global issues of shared interest: PM Modi

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
quad meeting
e-paper
With 72,031 tests conducted, the positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive among total tested – stood at 0.60%, which was again the highest since January 9.(PTI)
With 72,031 tests conducted, the positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive among total tested – stood at 0.60%, which was again the highest since January 9.(PTI)
india news

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:57 AM IST
The seven-day average of daily cases, also known as the case trajectory, in the Capital has now been rising for 18 straight days – this number has gone from 134 for the week ending on February 22 to 339 in the last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
india news

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:40 AM IST
Kerala’s political economy has undergone a radical shift in the last six-and-a-half decades, and particularly in the latter half of this period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Matri Sadan ashram in Haridwar who has been agitating and fasting for nearly 17 days. (HT PHOTO).
Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Matri Sadan ashram in Haridwar who has been agitating and fasting for nearly 17 days. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:35 AM IST
  • She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police identified the arrested man, held on March 8, as Sanjeet Kumar, a resident of Gurugram.(Representative image)
Police identified the arrested man, held on March 8, as Sanjeet Kumar, a resident of Gurugram.(Representative image)
india news

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 AM IST
A complaint was filed by the bank wherein it was alleged that during the routine business inquiry, the risk control unit of the bank has identified 145 personal loans and 78 credit cards with disbursement amount of 10 crore, which were disbursed and issued to the various individual customers of Delhi, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madan Kaushik, a four-time MLA from Haridwar constituency, has served as a cabinet minister between 2007 to 2012 in the governments of BC Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Kaushik was first elected as MLA in 2002 and subsequently in 2007, 2012 and 2017. (HT PHOTO).
Madan Kaushik, a four-time MLA from Haridwar constituency, has served as a cabinet minister between 2007 to 2012 in the governments of BC Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Kaushik was first elected as MLA in 2002 and subsequently in 2007, 2012 and 2017. (HT PHOTO).
india news

2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:15 AM IST
  • The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wildlife experts said this will mean a boom in safari rides in wildlife-rich areas and a high footfall in ecologically sensitive forest land.(HT photo)
Wildlife experts said this will mean a boom in safari rides in wildlife-rich areas and a high footfall in ecologically sensitive forest land.(HT photo)
india news

Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The proposal was placed before a technical committee of the Central Zoo Authority on July 30, 2020, which gave its nod and got subsequent approval from Prakash Javadekar, Union environment minister and chairperson of the authority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rejecting the plea the single judge bench of Justice V J Arun of the Kerala High Court said the case involving lawmakers, that too in the house, can’t be justified and directed all accused to face the law. (FILE PHOTO).
Rejecting the plea the single judge bench of Justice V J Arun of the Kerala High Court said the case involving lawmakers, that too in the house, can’t be justified and directed all accused to face the law. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:00 AM IST
  • The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The plea, argued by advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out there was no concept in law of appointing an interim or acting director under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, which applies to the central agency.(File photo)
The plea, argued by advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out there was no concept in law of appointing an interim or acting director under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, which applies to the central agency.(File photo)
india news

SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:53 AM IST
NGO Common Cause approached the top court with a public interest litigation to question the Centre’s decision to appoint an interim chief for the agency, Pravin Sinha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)
india news

Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push

By Rezaul H Laskar, Yashwant Raj, New Delhi, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:33 AM IST
For the Quad Vaccine Partnership, the countries agreed to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capacities and logistical strengths to ramp up the manufacture and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines across the Indo-Pacific.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appealed to the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, on Pingali Venkaiah, a prominent freedom fighter from the state who designed the Indian national tricolour
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paying tribute to Gandhi and other freedom fighters, the PM said: “I bow to the feet of all the great personalities who participated in India’s freedom struggle and have led the country.”
Paying tribute to Gandhi and other freedom fighters, the PM said: “I bow to the feet of all the great personalities who participated in India’s freedom struggle and have led the country.”
india news

PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
The PM also flagged off a symbolic 386-kilometre-long Dandi March from the precincts of the Sabarmati Ashram on the 91st anniversary of the historic protest, and launched the celebration of 75 years of independence “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with 10K-cr investment in five years

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Bengaluru The NewSpace India Limited, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation, on Friday said that it is looking at investing approximately 10,000 crore over the next five years and a manpower requirement of around 300 people as it plans to scale up operations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Bengaluru: Deepinder Goyal, co-founder of online food aggregator Zomato, on Friday said the company will cover the medical bills of Hitesha Chandranee, who claimed she was attacked by a delivery person from the company
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget session of Parliament is likely to be cut short by 10 days and is expected to be adjourned on March 25.(PTI)
The budget session of Parliament is likely to be cut short by 10 days and is expected to be adjourned on March 25.(PTI)
india news

After stormy start, House may function next week

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:51 AM IST
According to two opposition leaders, Birla told them that while their issues — fuel price hike and farm laws — are important for them, urgent business that has constitutional requirements needs to be completed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The monsoon is critical because two-thirds of Indians depend on farm-based income and over 40% of the country’s net-sown cropped area does not have any form of irrigation.(AFP)
The monsoon is critical because two-thirds of Indians depend on farm-based income and over 40% of the country’s net-sown cropped area does not have any form of irrigation.(AFP)
india news

‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts

By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:57 AM IST
Scientists say current conditions suggest they should favour a normal 2021 monsoon, the lifeblood of Asia’s third-largest economy. As the country tries to claw out of a recession, patchy rains may weigh on recovery, analysts say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved