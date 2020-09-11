e-paper
Home / India News / Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanna Galrani’s police custody extended in drug case

Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanna Galrani’s police custody extended in drug case

Ragini Dwivedi was arrested on September 5 and had been remanded in police custody till Friday, while Galrani had been arrested on Tuesday.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 21:35 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
In the continued statewide crackdown on drug peddlers, the Shivamogga district crime intelligence bureau in a joint operation with Shikaripura rural police on Friday said that they have seized 27.5 kg of Cannabis. (File photo of Ragini Dwivedi)
A court in Karnataka has extended the police custody of Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanna Galrani and four others in the Bengaluru drug racket case till Monday. Ragini Dwivedi was arrested on September 5 and had been remanded in police custody till Friday, while Galrani had been arrested on Tuesday.

Even as Ragini’s lawyer argued that since his client was already in police custody for a week and had told them whatever she knew, the public prosecutor sought the custody of all arrested for six more days.

Stating that the accused had not been cooperative, police sought further custody of them for further interrogation. The judge finally ordered that all of them would continue to be in police custody for the next three days.

Meanwhile, the Central Crime Branch police said that they had arrested alleged drug peddler Pratheek Shetty who is listed as accused No.15 in an FIR filed in the Cottonpet police station. He is the seventh person among the 15 named in the FIR who have been arrested.

Home minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that the ED was also looking into the financial angle and whether hawla transfer of money was involved in the drug and substance abuse case. “While CCB will continue its investigation, the ED is reviewing matters that come under its purview as drug transactions have financial implications with foreign connections too.”

In the continued statewide crackdown on drug peddlers, the Shivamogga district crime intelligence bureau in a joint operation with Shikaripura rural police on Friday said that they have seized 27.5 kg of Cannabis. The two accused, Nageshwara Rao and Swami Rao, are said to be absconding even as a case against them has been registered under the NDPS act.

