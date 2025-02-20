Menu Explore
Rahul calls for strengthening organisation

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Feb 20, 2025 06:10 AM IST

Rahul urged party leaders to focus on public relations and told the state in-charges to be in their offices on a regular basis

The Congress will soon introduce a roster for its general secretaries and state in-charges to be available at the Congress headquarter in the Capital to meet with the public, with party MP Rahul Gandhi asking senior leadership to “think out of the box” to strengthen the organization.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need to strengthen the party’s district committees (ANI)
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need to strengthen the party's district committees (ANI)

Addressing a meeting of the Congress’s general secretaries and state in-charges on Wednesday, Gandhi also emphasised the need to strengthen the party’s district committees and pointed out that 2025 should be completely dedicated to organisation building with a single election cycle to take place this year.

“We have to move forward by building an organization in a different way,” the Lok Sabha LoP said. He further urged party leaders to focus on public relations and told the state in-charges to be in their offices on a regular basis and report their work to party leadership every three months.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, in her speech, advised party leaders to participate in more public programmes. Priyanka cited the example of how she used to accompany her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to Ramlila programmes, yatras and Urs during her childhood, making it easier for her to connect with people.

