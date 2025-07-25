Rahul Gandhi acknowledges ‘mistake’: ‘Didn’t do enough for OBCs'

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday reflected on his ‘mistakes’ and said that he did not do enough to protect the interests of people from the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. Rahul Gandhi said that overlooking OBC's interests was his mistake and not his party’s and that he is going to rectify it.(Screengrab/X/@RahulGandhi)

“I have been in politics since 2004, it has been 21 years...When I look back, I can see that I made a mistake. I didn't protect the OBCs like I should have,” he said while addressing Congress' 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' in New Delhi.

He added that there’s a reason behind his oversight, which is that he did not understand their (OBC) issues in depth at the time. He added that had he known their history and issues, he would have conducted caste census back then itself.

Also read: ‘In right spirit’: Rahul on Telangana caste survey

Rahul Gandhi said that this was his mistake and not his party’s and that he is going to rectify it.

“It was because I could not understand your issues in depth at that time...My regret is that if I had known about your (OBC) history, about your issues, even a little more, I would have conducted a Caste Census right at that time. It is a mistake I made. It is not Congress party's mistake, it is my mistake. I am going to rectify that mistake,” he said while addressing the gathering.

Also read: Rahul alleges electoral fraud in K’taka, Bihar, Maharashtra

Rahul Gandhi added, “We will conduct a caste census, X-ray of population in all Congress-ruled states.”

‘Should get good marks on women’s issues'

While acknowledging his shortcomings, Gandhi also talked about the issues where he believes he should get “good marks”, which includes his work towards Dalit, tribals, minorities, and women.

"When it comes to Dalits, tribals and minorities, I should get good marks. On women's issues, I should get good marks,” he said.

The Congress leader said it was better, in a way, that the caste census was not done earlier because it would not have been conducted as effectively as it would be done now, with inspiration from the Telangana example.

"The caste census in Telangana is a political earthquake. It has shaken the political ground of the country. You have not felt its aftershock but the impact will be there," he said.