Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rahul Gandhi announces ‘white T-shirt movement’ | What is it?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 19, 2025 07:29 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi appealed to his ‘working class colleagues’ and the youth to participate in this movement in large numbers.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a ‘white T-shirt movement,’ claiming that economic inequality was on the rise in the country as the Narendra Modi government was 'busy enriching a select few capitalists.’

Rahul Gandhi sporting his trademark white t-shirt while meeting farmers (PTI/File Photo)
Rahul Gandhi sporting his trademark white t-shirt while meeting farmers (PTI/File Photo)

Also Read | ‘Indian state’ remark: FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi in Assam

Rahul Gandhi accused the government of ‘turning its back on the poor’ and appealed to his ‘working class colleagues’ and the youth to participate in this movement in large numbers.

Those who wish to participate can click on this link or give a missed call on 9999812024, the Congress MP wrote.

What is ‘white T-shirt movement’?

(1.) According to the campaign's website, a white T-shirt ‘isn’t just a piece of cloth'; it symbolises the campaign' five guiding principles: Compassion, unity, non-violence, equality, and progress for all.

(2.) These values ‘echo the spirit of India’s 8000-year-old civilization, built on harmony and diversity,’ the website said.

(3.) Further, it stated that rising inequalities rooted in income, caste, and religion demand ‘actions beyond ideology.’

(4.) The white T-shirt is a call for ‘just and unified India’ and honours the spirit of Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and it sequel, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the website noted.

(5.) The t-shirt will ‘echo’ the goals – bridging divides and making India a ‘cohesive’ and ‘equitable’ nation – of the two ‘yatras,’ it added.

Why the white t-shirt?

Just like the iconic ‘Nehru jacket’ of his great-grandfather, first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the white T-shirt has become synonymous with Rahul Gandhi. This probably was the reason behind its selection as the movement's symbol.

Also Read | JP Nadda slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘fighting Indian state’ remark

On his 54th birthday in June 2024, the ex-Congress chief said the white T-shirt "symbolises transparency, solidity and simplicity."

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On