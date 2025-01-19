Rahul Gandhi announces ‘white T-shirt movement’ | What is it?

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a ‘white T-shirt movement,’ claiming that economic inequality was on the rise in the country as the Narendra Modi government was 'busy enriching a select few capitalists.’ Rahul Gandhi sporting his trademark white t-shirt while meeting farmers (PTI/File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi accused the government of ‘turning its back on the poor’ and appealed to his ‘working class colleagues’ and the youth to participate in this movement in large numbers.

Those who wish to participate can click on this link or give a missed call on 9999812024, the Congress MP wrote.

What is ‘white T-shirt movement’?

(1.) According to the campaign's website, a white T-shirt ‘isn’t just a piece of cloth'; it symbolises the campaign' five guiding principles: Compassion, unity, non-violence, equality, and progress for all.

(2.) These values ‘echo the spirit of India’s 8000-year-old civilization, built on harmony and diversity,’ the website said.

(3.) Further, it stated that rising inequalities rooted in income, caste, and religion demand ‘actions beyond ideology.’

(4.) The white T-shirt is a call for ‘just and unified India’ and honours the spirit of Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and it sequel, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the website noted.

(5.) The t-shirt will ‘echo’ the goals – bridging divides and making India a ‘cohesive’ and ‘equitable’ nation – of the two ‘yatras,’ it added.

Why the white t-shirt?

Just like the iconic ‘Nehru jacket’ of his great-grandfather, first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the white T-shirt has become synonymous with Rahul Gandhi. This probably was the reason behind its selection as the movement's symbol.

On his 54th birthday in June 2024, the ex-Congress chief said the white T-shirt "symbolises transparency, solidity and simplicity."