JP Nadda slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘fighting Indian state’ remark: ‘Speechwriter writes…’

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his "fighting the Indian State" remarks.

Nadda said that their speechwriters write anything and they just read it anywhere.

“Today the Congress leaders talk about 'Fight against the Indian State.' You must have heard Rahul Gandhi say, 'Fight against the Indian State.' They neither know about history nor have anything to do with it. I have said many times that their speechwriters write anything and they just read it anywhere,” he said.

The Union health minister again invoked the revoking of article 370, saying that earlier, the oath used to be taken on the constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Article 370 and 35A were abolished. Earlier, the oath used to be taken on the Constitution of J&K. For the first time oath was taken on the Constitution of India. And in the same way, people from the SC and ST community can now also get a seat in Vidhan Sabha," Nadda said.

Hitting out at Congress, he said they betrayed the Parliament, and today, their great-grandchildren are worrying about the dignity of the parliament.

"Let me tell you what bad people did to the good constitution made by Bhimrao Ambedkar. They introduced Article 35A and got it signed by the President without presenting it in the Parliament. They betrayed the Parliament, and today, their great-grandchildren are worrying about the dignity of the parliament,” he added.

FIR registered over Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Controversy erupted after Rahul Gandhi stated that "the BJP and RSS have captured every single institution, and we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself".

An FIR has been registered against him at the Pan Bazar Police Station in Assam’s Guwahati. It was registered under sections 152 and 197(1)d of the BNS for "acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India," a cognizable and non-bailable office.

Rahul Gandhi made the statement on January 15, during the inauguration of the Congress Party's new headquarters at Kotla Road in Delhi.

The complainant, Monjit Chetia, alleged that Gandhi's statement crossed the limits of permissible free speech and posed a serious threat to public order and national security.

Chetia claimed that Gandhi's words were an attempt to delegitimize the authority of the State, creating a dangerous narrative that could provoke unrest and separatist sentiments.

"By declaring that his fight is against the "Indian State itself," the accused has consciously incited subversive activities and rebellion among the populace. This is an attempt to delegitimize the authority of the State and to portray it as a hostile force, thereby creating a dangerous narrative that could provoke unrest and separatist sentiments," Chetia said in his complaints according to the FIR.

With ANI inputs