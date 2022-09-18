Home / India News / ‘Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief’ - Ashok Gehlot passes resolution

‘Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief’ - Ashok Gehlot passes resolution

india news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 09:08 AM IST

The Congress will hold the crucial elections for the post of its party chief next month.

(File) Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the launch of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

While the Congress revives its reach at the grassroots with its mass contact programme, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior party leaders are looking at other concerns too, such as leadership. Now, with the party president election just weeks away, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday passed a resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief again.

Last month, following a meeting, the party’s top decision making body - the Congress Working Committee (CWC) - had announced that the polls for the crucial post would be held on October 17, and the results would be announced on October 18.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Rajasthan minister PS Khachariyawa said a resolution had been passed that whatever the “national president (Sonia Gandhi) will decide would be accepted, including regarding the appointment of state chiefs.” “Another resolution has been moved by chief minister Gehlot to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party chief,” he further added.

However, Rahul Gandhi has made his take on the matter clear. "There is no confusion in my mind at all. Whether I become president (of Congress) or not will become clear when the elections for the president post take place," he recently said amid internal appeals.

The leadership issue - amid barbs from the rival barbs - has been a major concern for the grand old party for quite some time. The BJP’s leader, among other critics, have attacked the party often, alleging dynastic politics, saying that the party does not want to look beyond the Gandhis.

Multiple poll setbacks since 2014, infighting, and exits of veterans, including the recent departure of Ghulam Nabi Azad, have been among the many issues that have marred Congress.

(With inputs from ANI)

