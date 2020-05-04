e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre for charging train fare from migrant labourers

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre for charging train fare from migrant labourers

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had earlier today said that her party will bear the cost for rail travel of every needy migrant worker and labourer to their respective home towns during the lockdown.

india Updated: May 04, 2020 10:39 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Citing a media report, Rahul Gandhi said that the Railways is charging migrants for rail tickets at the same time donating money in the PM-CARES Fund.
Citing a media report, Rahul Gandhi said that the Railways is charging migrants for rail tickets at the same time donating money in the PM-CARES Fund. (AFP)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Central government for charging migrant workers for rail travel during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Citing a media report, Rahul Gandhi said that the Railways is charging migrants for rail tickets at the same time donating money in the PM-CARES Fund.

“On the one hand, the Railways is charging ticket fare from migrant workers stranded in various states of the country, on the other hand, the Ministry of Railways is donating Rs 151 crore in PM-CARES Fund. Solve this puzzle!,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had earlier today said that her party will bear the cost for rail travel of every needy migrant worker and labourer to their respective home towns during the lockdown.

tags
top news
Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373
Nearly 12,000 Covid-19 patients recover in India, daily testing capacity rises fivefold
Nearly 12,000 Covid-19 patients recover in India, daily testing capacity rises fivefold
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 3.5 million: Report
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 3.5 million: Report
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
What you need to know before driving in Red Zones from today
What you need to know before driving in Red Zones from today
Apple iPhone 12 price leaked, hints it to be cheaper than iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 12 price leaked, hints it to be cheaper than iPhone 11
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper