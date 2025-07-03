Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
Rahul Gandhi blames BJP government for farmer suicides

BySwapnil Ghose
Jul 03, 2025 04:27 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of breaking its promises to farmers while pandering to business elites

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for the spate of farmer suicides in the country. He accused the government of breaking its promises to farmers while pandering to business elites.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

“[Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji promised to double farmers’ income—today, the reality is that the lives of those who feed the nation are being cut in half. This system is killing farmers—quietly, but relentlessly, while Modi ji is busy watching his own PR spectacle,” Gandhi said on X.

Gandhi cited the statistics on farmer suicides in Maharashtra. “Farmers are sinking deeper into debt every day—seeds are expensive, fertilizers are expensive, diesel is expensive... but there’s no guarantee of MSP. When they demand loan waivers, they are ignored.”

Farmers, particularly in Maharashtra’s drought-prone Vidarbha, have for decades struggled with crop losses, debt, lack of adequate minimum support prices, and accessible credit facilities. The vicious cycle of debt and private money lenders has often pushed farmers to suicide.

