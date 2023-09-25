News / India News / Rahul Gandhi boards train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with co-passengers

Rahul Gandhi boards train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with co-passengers

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 25, 2023 08:50 PM IST

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi the ‘Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojana’ (MGANY) in Bilaspur district. He also slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over the census issue

Hours after Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, he was seen taking a ride in the general compartment of the train from Bilaspur to Raipur.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel took a local train ride from Bilaspur to Raipur (Twitter/@INCIndia)
The visuals were shared by the Congress on the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) in which the Wayanad MP can be seen interacting with co-passengers on the train.

Gandhi, who boarded the Bilaspur-Itwari Intercity train from Bilaspur, was accompanied by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress state in-charge Kumari Selja and state unit chief Dipak Baij. They travelled in a sleeper coach.

“Look at the smiles on these faces, today Jannayak Rahul Gandhi Ji made the journey of these sisters special... This is the difference between a ‘Jan Neta’ and an ‘Abhineta’,” Chhattisgarh Congress posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi is referred to as Jannayak or Jan Neta (a leader of the people) by the Congress.

Speaking to the reporters Baij said, Gandhi interacted with passengers, including children, during the journey.

A girl with whom Gandhi interacted said, she was a hockey player. She also discussed the deteriorating condition of the astroturf hockey ground in Rajnandgaon.

“I have told him that we want a new turf”, said the girl who hails from Rajnandgaon district of the state. She was accompanied by some other girl players.

Gandhi enquired about training and facilities being provided at the Khelo India Centre in Rajnandgaon to players, said a man accompanying the players.

The ruling Congress has claimed that the railway ministry had cancelled 2,600 trains in the state in the last few months, which was causing immense hardship to people. Baghel had earlier written to the railway ministry about the cancellation of 2,600 trains.

Gandhi said that the Congress government’s ‘Gramin Awas Nyay Yojna (GANY)’ is aimed at providing financial assistance to the homeless and families having kutcha houses in rural areas.

In Raipur, Gandhi chaired a meeting over poll preparations in the state in which CM Baghel, deputy CM TS Singhdeo and party other leaders were present.

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in November to elect all 90 members.

Monday, September 25, 2023
