Rahul Gandhi claims he is not allowed to speak in Parliament: ‘It is my right as LoP’

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that opposition leaders are not allowed to speak in the Parliament even as members of the government make statements. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Bhubaneswar.(ANI)

Gandhi made an allegation after the Lok Sabha witnessed protests by the opposition and was adjourned for the second time in the day. The Oppositon has been demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor on the first day of the Monsoon session. Follow LIVE updates.

"The question is that the defence minister and their (the BJP) people are allowed to speak, but if someone from the opposition wants to say something, he is not allowed," Gandhi said, according to PTI.

"I am the Leader of Opposition, it is my right, I am never allowed to speak," he said, adding that this is a "new approach".

Gandhi also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he "ran out of the House in a second."

"The debate will happen if they allow it, but the issue is that the victim states that if the people from the government say something, we should also be given space. We wanted to say two words, but the opposition was not allowed," Gandhi said.

What happened in the Parliament?

The Lok Sabha, which commenced proceeding at 11am, was adjourned until 12noon following protests by members of the Opposition, who are seeking a discussion on Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

Later, Speaker Om Birla said he was ready to allow the members to raise all issues, including Operation Sindoor, after Question Hour, the first hour of the day, where members raise questions related to different ministries and departments.

"I will allow you to raise all issues after Question Hour. The House will function only through rules and regulations. It cannot allow sloganeering and raising of placards," he said.

The House was later adjourned till 2pm.