From Op Sindoor to Indian flag on ISS: What PM Modi said ahead of Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the media ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Monsoon session of the parliament in New Delhi on July 21, 2025.(AFP)

In his address, Modi spoke about India's valour in Op Sindoor, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic step onto the International Space Station and the country's economic growth. Follow LIVE updates here.

He also lauded MPs of the multi-party delegation, their parties for their visit abroad to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Here are some of the top quotes from the prime minister's address

“Monsoon is a symbol of innovation and new creation. As per the news received so far, the season is progressing very well in the country. There are reports of beneficial season for agriculture. And rain is very important for the economy of farmers, the country's economy, rural economy and not only this, the economy of every family...” Also Read | 'India's flag being hoisted on ISS a moment of pride': PM Narendra Modi ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session

“This Monsoon session of Parliament is like a victory celebration. India's flag being hoisted at the International Space Station is a moment of pride for every Indian. All MPs and the countrymen in one voice will glorify this feat. It will be an inspiration for our future missions.”

“Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world's attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing...” Also Read | ‘World witnessed India’s military might': PM Modi on Op Sindoor

“In the economic sector, when you all gave us the responsibility in 2014, the country was going through the stage of Fragile Five. Before 2014, we were at number ten in the global economy. Today, India is moving ahead at a fast pace towards becoming the third-largest economy of the world...”

"The brutal atrocities and the massacre in Pahalgam have shaken the entire world. Keeping party interests aside, in the interest of the country, representatives of most of our parties, went to many countries of the world and in one voice, ran a very successful campaign to expose Pakistan before the world. I want to appreciate all those MPs, I want to appreciate all the parties for this important work done in the national interest and this has created a positive atmosphere in the country..."

Monsoon Session of Parliament



The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin today with the Opposition INDIA bloc gearing to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre on several key issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and Trump's repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire with Pakistan, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and Air India (AI) 171 crash.

Congress’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has said that there were important issues like the Pahalgam attack and the security lapse [which led to it. He also alleged that the statements coming from the US President in some way raise questions on the dignity of India and the bravery of the Indian Army.

In the upcoming session, the government is likely to introduce and pass the several bills including the Lok Sabha Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Geo-Heritage Sites and Geo-Relics (Conservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to sit from July 21 to August 21, 2025.