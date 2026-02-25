Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that for the first time in the history, leader of the Opposition (the post he holds) was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha, in reference to the repeated disruptions during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the recently concluded first half of the Budget session. Rahul Gandhi claims LoP not allowed to speak in Lok Sabha for the first time in history

Addressing a Kisan Mahachaupal organised by the Congress against the United States-India trade deal in Bhopal, Gandhi said, “I was interrupted once and twice when I tried to talk about former army chief MM Naravane’s book in the Lok Sabha. I was about to talk about farmers too but I was stopped from speaking.”

Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the trade deal, saying it was done without consultation with any cabinet members. “He [Modi] was under pressure due to the Epstein files and Adani’s criminal cases,” he alleged.

Gandhi said, “No action was taken for four months and suddenly the PM Modi left Lok Sabha and made a call to US President Donald Trump that he was ready to sign the deal.”

Addressing the gathering, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised Modi on the trade deal. “A deal is done between two equals. Modi was made to bend...threatened with tariffs,” Kharge said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav hit back at Gandhi. “Rahul Gandhi is coming today, but we work for farmers 365 days a year. Rahul should apologise to the people of the state. Congress government shouldn’t talk about farmers. His government was formed in 1956, so why was the area under irrigation limited to only 750,000 hectares from then until 2003? Congress did injustice to the farmers.”