Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi corrects child's Karate techniques. Congress takes a dig at BJP

Rahul Gandhi corrects child's Karate techniques. Congress takes a dig at BJP

india news
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 09:23 AM IST

Sharing the video of Rahul Gandhi correcting the punch technique of a Karate student, the Congress said wrong techniques can send the country on the path of destruction.

Rahul Gandhi apparently corrected the punch technique of a Karate kid amid his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Rahul Gandhi apparently corrected the punch technique of a Karate kid amid his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

The Congress on Thursday shared a light moment from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra where the Congress leader can be seen interacting with a karate kid. And the interaction, as captured in the video, is mostly about punches. Rahul Gandhi, who is a black belt in Aikido, supervised the deliveries of a Karate kid and apparently corrected his technique. Also Read | Actor Pooja Bhatt joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad. Watch

Sharing the video, the Congress on its official Twitter handle wrote, "If the technique is wrong, the country goes on to the path of destruction. And this is the question of the future of the children. Rahul Gandhi showing the right technique to a child..."

Watch

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was in Hyderabad on Wednesday where Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt joined the Congress leader and walked for around 10.5km.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi unfurled the National Flag at Hyderabad's Charminar. Radhika Vemula, the mother of Dalit student Rohith Vemula who killed himself in 2016 following alleged harassement, joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi also played cricket with a Class 5 student at Patancheru. The student submitted a letter to the Congress leader urging him to ensure that the fees in private schools are reduced.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi congress viral video + 1 more
rahul gandhi congress viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out